Tiruppur Corporation to start fixing AMR meters in two water pilot zones in a week

Tiruppur City Corporation is set to introduce an Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) system for real-time monitoring of domestic water consumption in two pilot zones, as part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme, which aims to provide 24/7 water supply to households.

“We have completed almost 90% of the pipeline installation work. The process of installing AMR devices for 8,000 household pipe connections in water zones 30 and 50, under the purview of administrative zones II and III respectively, will begin in a week’s time,” said Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar.

The AMR system will transmit water consumption data to a central database via RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), eliminating the need for passive water storage in containers. Notably, this new system will promote responsible water use among residents, enabling them to monitor their own consumption. Awareness programmes are also planned to educate residents on the new water supply system, the Commissioner added.

The Corporation will be able to detect excessive water usage from the central database. Commercial and industrial establishments will be required to install additional meters based on their consumption levels. Data receptors placed at intervals of 1.5 km will help detect excessive usage, and any pilferage along the pipeline will be identified through the pressure-based RFID system.

As a City Corporation, the local body is required to supply 135 litres of water per capita per day. Based on the success of the pilot programme, further funding will be sought from the government to expand the installation of AMR meters to other areas in phases.

Currently, residents are charged at slab rates for water consumption, but the rates under the new system will be decided at the next Corporation Council meeting, the Commissioner noted.