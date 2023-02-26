Tiruppur Corporation to set up science park

February 26, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tiruppur Corporation along with the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB) and Vetry, a Tiruppur-based NGO, will soon set up a science park on 11 acres at Iduvai.

According to a document shared by an official, the land belongs to the Corporation and the civic body has signed a 10-year tripartite agreement with IFGTB and Vetry for construction and maintenance of the park.

The Corporation will set up basic amenities such as a ticket counter, borewell with pumpset, lodging for caretakers, four outlets to sell handicrafts, toilets for two blocks, etc., at an estimated cost of ₹56.10 lakh.

An interpretation hall to be built with eco-friendly construction materials under the Namakku Naame scheme to accommodate a maximum 200 students will come up at ₹50 lakh and will have video and audio displays on environmental awareness. Flora and fauna specimen will also be exhibited.

Vetry will establish a mini stage, butterfly park, maze garden, open air gym, lotus lilly pond with fountain, and essentials such as rainwater harvesting, walking track, pavement etc., for ₹3 crore, including seven years maintenance, the document said.

The IFGTB witll provide assistance to plant 50 bamboo species and 30 rare and endangered plants. Work will begin in a month and completed soon, said an official in the civic body.