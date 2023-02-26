HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruppur Corporation to set up science park

February 26, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

R. Aishwaryaa

The Tiruppur Corporation along with the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB) and Vetry, a Tiruppur-based NGO, will soon set up a science park on 11 acres at Iduvai.

According to a document shared by an official, the land belongs to the Corporation and the civic body has signed a 10-year tripartite agreement with IFGTB and Vetry for construction and maintenance of the park.

The Corporation will set up basic amenities such as a ticket counter, borewell with pumpset, lodging for caretakers, four outlets to sell handicrafts, toilets for two blocks, etc., at an estimated cost of ₹56.10 lakh.

An interpretation hall to be built with eco-friendly construction materials under the Namakku Naame scheme to accommodate a maximum 200 students will come up at ₹50 lakh and will have video and audio displays on environmental awareness. Flora and fauna specimen will also be exhibited.

Vetry will establish a mini stage, butterfly park, maze garden, open air gym, lotus lilly pond with fountain, and essentials such as rainwater harvesting, walking track, pavement etc., for ₹3 crore, including seven years maintenance, the document said.

The IFGTB witll provide assistance to plant 50 bamboo species and 30 rare and endangered plants. Work will begin in a month and completed soon, said an official in the civic body.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.