Tiruppur Corporation to rope in private surveyors registered with Revenue Department

April 19, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

: In deference to the demand voiced by the councillors for posting of additional staff in the Survey Department, the Tiruppur Corporation has planned to rope in private land surveyors registered with the Revenue Department.

The councillors have been complaining that applications for survey and resurvey keeps on accumulating due to paucity of survey staff. In particular, there are increasing instances of people applying for resurvey, the councillors say, citing what they describe as errors in the town resurvey conducted in 2016.

The civic body with only a couple of surveyors has been finding the going tough to comply with the directive issued by the High Court that the survey or resurvey, on receipt of charges, must be conducted within a period of 90 days as much as possible.

“By May, we will have additional surveyors deployed for sub-divisions on need-basis,” Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar said. “More survey staff will be posted in divisions where the applications are more in number,” the Commissioner said.

The court directive mandates superior officers to conduct cursory inspections and reviews to closely monitor for timely disposal of the applications and to ensure that stipulated outturns are achieved by the surveyors every month.

The court had also said that the Commissioner of Survey and Settlement shall study the usage of Drone Technology in addition to DGPS (Different Global Positioning System) and ETC (Electronic Total Station) surveys wherever possible in order to conduct accurate survey of the property.

Last September, the Ministry of Defence’s Centre of Excellence – Satellite and Unmanned Remote Vehicle Initiative (CoE – SURVEI) published a draft concept paper prescribing the technical parameters which may serve as a reference standard to estimate the image quality of drone survey output.

The COE-SURVEI has solicited comments from the stakeholders in this regard for laying down uniform standards to evaluate quality of output of drone images for purpose of land survey.

At present, no uniform parameters exist for evaluation of images obtained by the use of drones for the purpose of land survey, posing challenge for surveyors in carrying out post-processing analysis on the drone imagery output. The draft standards specified by COE-SURVEI prescribe 19 parameters to evaluate quality of drone output and eight extension metrics/ techniques to estimate image quality.