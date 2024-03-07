Tiruppur Corporation to re-lay city roads to a length of 111.72 km

March 07, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur Corporation will be utilising funds under three schemes to re-lay roads to an overall length of 111.72 km that were dug up for laying of pipelines for drinking water supply and underground drainage project.

The local body has sourced funds to the tune of ₹63.52 crore from the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP), State Finance Commission Urban Road Development Fund, and Nagarapura Salai Mempattu Thittam, for 2024-25.

A total of 748 stretches have been identified for re-laying and tar/cement-topping of mud paths, with the advance funding in view of the urgent necessity, it is learnt.

Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar and senior officials initiated the works at a few wards on Wednesday. In other wards, the councillors were entrusted with the responsibility.

In zone 1, ₹13.67 crore will be spent on setting right 205 road stretches to an overall length of 25.88 km, and in zone II, the civic body plans to utilise ₹12.43 crore for re-laying 143 stretches to an overall length of 19.45 km.

Likewise, 204 road stretches to an overall length of 29.94 km were taken up for rectification at a cost of ₹17.04 crore in zone III. In zone IV, 36.53 km roads at 228 stretches will be set right at a cost of ₹20.37 crore.

The works will be completed in all likelihood within three months, the Corporation Commissioner said.

