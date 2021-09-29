Coimbatore

Tiruppur Corporation to organise ‘women cyclothon’

Tiruppur Corporation will conduct a bicycle rally for women on Friday to promote fitness and as a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.

A release from Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati said the ‘women cyclothon’ will commence at 6 a.m. from the Corporation headquarters on Mangalam Road. The participants will be carrying placards containing awareness slogans in COVID-19 prevention.

The cyclothon will cover Avinashi Road and Perumanallur Road and after completing a distance of eight km, the participants will return to the Corporation headquarters. The corporation will also organise ‘Veedhi Vizha’ celebrations on Avinashi Road at 4 p.m. on Friday, according to the release.


