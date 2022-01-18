Tiruppur Corporation to intensify testing as cases rise

Tiruppur

18 January 2022 18:12 IST

Tiruppur Corporation will intensify testing and increase the number of fever camps in the coming days, an official said on Tuesday.

The Corporation has been reporting around 180 to 190 new cases every day for the past few days, he said. However, over 90% of the new cases were in home isolation and only around 5% of the patients required hospitalisation.

As many employees working in the garment and knitwear units and other industries of Tiruppur left to their hometowns for Pongal holidays, the number of swab samples lifted within the Corporation limits had decreased to 800 to 1,000 samples. The Corporation will soon increase the number of swab samples collected per day to over 1,400 samples and would increase further depending on the spread of COVID-19, according to the official.

Screening of rail passengers, particularly migrant workers from other States, will be intensified at the Tiruppur Railway Station.

While two fever camps are being held in each of the four Zones of Tiruppur Corporation at present, the number of camps will be increased soon for improved tracing of cases, he said. A total of four triage centres – one for each Zone – have already been set up to guide those with symptoms and the personnel at these centres monitor those in home isolation, the official said.

Regarding vaccination for those aged 18 years and above, the official said around 65% of the city’s population have been fully vaccinated with both the doses, while nearly 90% have taken at least the first dose. Around 85% of the eligible school students in the 15-18 age group have been vaccinated with the first dose in Corporation limits, he said, adding that the closure of schools have impacted the vaccination drive. The vaccination drive for all eligible public will continue at the 17 urban primary health centres, he said.