Tiruppur Corporation to improve stability analysis of buildings after minor dies in wall collapse

March 11, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tiruppur Corporation is looking into improving the building assessment process after a Class X student from Tiruppur died after a wall collapsed on him late on Thursday.

Tiruppur North Police said the deceased, identified as S. Abhiram (15) of Aruljothipuram, allegedly tried to place a wooden plank to cross a culvert dug on the roadside. The wall of a nearby house reportedly weakened due to the drainage works, fell on the student who died on the spot, police said.

Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar said, “The incident is unfortunate and an eye-opener. I have instructed officials to analyse the stability of every building before undertaking projects close to them.”

He said, “A severe warning was issued to the contractor and an explanation was sought. The contractor replied that the public was not supposed to enter the area. Further, while inspecting the spot, the officials found that the wall was raised without a foundation and that the material used was not reinforced cement concrete. The drain was two feet deep and two feet wide, so the boy had used a wooden plank for crossing. As the wall was withered due to the water seepage from the culvert, it collapsed.”

“The contractor was informed to pay the compensation to the boy’s parents. All legal proceedings, including post-mortem, were conducted,” he added.

“As a part of increasing the safety measures, we are also looking at alternative options while undertaking projects works — such as using hollow concrete blocks to bridge drain gaps, adding more warning signages and barricades. It is to be noted that we have recorded ₹1 crore as penalties collected from contractors for defaults in the financial year 2022-23,” the Mayor said.