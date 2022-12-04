Tiruppur Corporation to get ₹90 crore loan from TUFIDCO

December 04, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

The Tiruppur Corporation has decided to borrow ₹ 90 crore from Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO) to settle its dues to New Tiruppur Area Development Corporation Limited (NTADCL).

TUFIDCO will lend ₹90 crore to the Corporation at 7.5 % interest and this amount will be repaid to TUFIDCO in 40 installments running for the next 10 years.

Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa laid the foundation for the NTADCL project in 2002, as the country’s first public private partnership project for supply of water to textile processing units in Tiruppur and the then Tiruppur municipality. It is a special purpose vehicle with multiple stakeholders and the project cost then, including debt and equity, was ₹ 1,023 crore.

An agreement was signed between the erstwhile Tiruppur Municipality and NTADCL in 2003 to supply 39 MLD (million litres a day) of drinking water at a concessional rate of ₹ 12.23 per kilo litres and to operate sewage treatment plants of 15 MLD capacity in the town.

After annexing a few surrounding areas, Tiruppur became a Municipal Corporation in 2008 and with population growth, the water requirement has increased. Since 2012 the civic body started getting additional quantity of water above the designated 39 MLD. But, it came with a premium rate of ₹ 27.96 per kl. As of now, the civic body gets a total of 105 MLD of drinking water from NTADCL, which it supplies to the residents, along with water from other schemes, at a flat rate of ₹ 6 per kl.

The accumulated dues that the Corporation owes to NTADCL for water supply and operation of STPs stands at ₹155.90 crore as of March 2022, including an interest amount of ₹64.45 crore. Despite repeated letters from the NTADCL to pay the dues, the Corporation was unable to do so because of its financial condition, said a resolution passed by the Corporation recently at its council meeting.

After talks between the Government and various stakeholders, it was decided that the Corporation will repay NTADCL only the principal amount arrears that work out to ₹ 90 crore.