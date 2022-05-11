Tiruppur Corporation to formulate Noyyal restoration plan

May 11, 2022 18:36 IST

Tiruppur Corporation announced that an integrated groundwater management and restoration plan for River Noyyal will be formulated in collaboration with World Wide Fund for Nature – India (WWF-India) and other non-governmental organisations.

A release said that Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar chaired a multi-stakeholder meeting that was presided over by Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati at the Corporation headquarters recently, in which 27 environmental organisations and volunteer groups participated. “The Tiruppur Corporation is committed to rejuvenate Noyyal as the proud identity of the city,” the release quoted the Mayor as saying.

In the meeting, Mr. Pati said that the Corporation has been developing a river front for Noyyal under the Smart Cities Mission, planting trees along the riverbanks and removing encroachments from the river. “However, we also need a solid ground water management plan to address issues of deteriorating water table and ground water quality,” he said, according to the release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suresh Babu, Director of WWF-India’s Rivers, Wetlands and Water Policy Division, said that the organisation will provide technical support in developing a ground water management and restoration plan for Noyyal and aim to transform Tiruppur into a “river-sensitive city.”