‘Tiruppur Corporation to achieve 100% water supply coverage soon’

March 18, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tiruppur Corporation will achieve 95% water supply to all the areas within six months, an official said. The civic body is awaiting approval for a 356-km pipeline extension project after which the supply will reach 100% coverage.

Roughly 15-30 million litres per day (MLD) was let out on a trial basis for 15 overhead tanks under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme on March 16, said Mayor N. Dineshkumar.

“Since the tanks were repaired recently, the MLD supplied is low and varied. Once the leakage and strength of the tanks are tested and corrected, the usual supply will be determined based on population, industries etc. in the areas,” a technical assistant in the civic body said.

“This is the first package under AMRUT. Further, 29 tanks are under construction across the city as the second phase. Overall, under AMRUT, an intake facility, water treatment plant, feeder mechanism from plant to tank and two levels of tanks construction were planned for ₹992 crore,” he said.

Previously, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board had laid pipelines across 70 locations in the city, he said.