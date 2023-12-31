Tiruppur Corporation tells cable operators to set right hanging wires along main thoroughfares

December 31, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Tiruppur Corporation has given a week’s time for Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited, private cable operators, and internet service providers to set right the low hanging wires that cause disturbances to pedestrians and motorists.

Based on a discussion with the stakeholders earlier this month, the Corporation has warned that the low-hanging wires passing through the road medians and street light poles would be confiscated if they were not set right within the stipulated time.

The warning follows representations made by the Traffic police and representatives of public welfare organisations to the local body about the obstructions caused to movement of vehicles and people due to the loosely hanging wires.

The Corporation will shortly mark the height on the street light poles below which the cables will not be permitted.

Initially, Avinashi Road, Kangeyam Road, Mangalam Road and other main thoroughfares would be set right, and subsequently, the initiative would be extended to interior roads, said Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar.

The possibility for the Corporation to levy user fee from the cable operators for utilising the street light poles belonging to the Corporation would also be explored in future, in discussion with the Department of Information Technology, the Commissioner said.

