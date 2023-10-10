Tiruppur Corporation steps up awareness on 5 % incentive for prompt payment of property tax

October 10, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur City Corporation has stepped up public awareness on the incentive scheme for prompt payment of property tax for the second half of 2023-24, through a multi-pronged exercise.

The civic body is reaching out to the residents through short messaging services, voice messages, putting up notice boards, through public address system attached to the vehicles used for garbage collection, announcements through radio, and press releases.

Those remitting the taxes before October 31 will be entitled to the 5% tax incentive, calculated on the basis of the net property tax payable by an assessee, subject to a maximum of ₹5,000.

Those who have not paid in the first half can pay the tax, and avail themselves of the incentive for the second half, Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar said.

The property tax could be paid to the bill collectors at doorsteps, and at e-seva kendra in the Corporation offices.

The payments are accepted through RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) and NEFT (National Electronic Fund Transfer) modes, the civic body has said.

During the course of the year, the City Corporation identified non-assessees and under-assessees for mopping up its revenue through drone mapping of all the 60 wards. The Geographic Information System(GIS) mapping was meant to correlate the sizes of commercial and industrial establishments and the documented figures for taxation.

The decision on mopping up the Corporation’s revenue flow through collecting tax from unassessed and underassessed buildings was taken last year after the civic body presented a deficit budget, after four years of surplus budget.

At the start of this year, the Corporation had prepared a list of property tax defaulters with dues of more than ₹ 2 lakh and published their details on the Corporation website.

Defaulters face the risk of disconnection of water supply, and will be required to settle the tax along with two percent penalty.

During the first half of 2023-24 fiscal, there was substantial public response to this scheme during the last 10 days of April. From April 21 to 30, as many as 9,149 assessees received tax benefit to the tune of ₹ 24,06,309.

