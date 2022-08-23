Tiruppur Corporation starts removing unauthorised banners, posters

Corporation workers removing unauthorised banners near Tiruppur Railway Station. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tiruppur Corporation has begun a special drive to remove unauthorised posters and banners across the city.

Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati told The Hindu the civic body conducted an all-party meeting in connection with the graffiti, posters and banners placed across the city. The parties gave an assurance that posters, banners and flags would not be placed in the medians and pillars, the Commissioner said.

During the meeting, the Commissioner also stressed on removing the banners placed in front of traffic sign boards and reflection stickers. “Though the political parties have not agreed for a blanket ban on sticking posters, they have assured the civic body that with proper permission, posters that are small in size will be placed only in the designated places and they will be removed after the event,” added Mr. Pati.

The Corporation planned to enhance monitoring activities across the city and track down those who defaced the walls.

The Commissioner also said the political graffiti, posters and banners on the walls of the government buildings would be removed. Paintings on the culture of Tamil Nadu and about tourist places in the district would be painted.