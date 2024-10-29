ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur Corporation spends ₹1.7 crore under incentive scheme for prompt property tax payment

Published - October 29, 2024 09:47 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Awareness on advance payment of property tax with incentive component has been on the rise among residents, albeit gradually, according to officials of Tiruppur Corporation.

As per the amendment made in 2023 to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, assessees who pay their property tax within 30 days for the first half-year would get 5% of the property tax as incentive, up to a maximum of ₹5,000.

According to the data provided by the local body, a little over 1.71 assesses had availed themselves of the utility of the scheme entailing incentive to the tune of ₹1.7 crore, for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 assessment cycles.

Residents do pay the property tax through various modes, and their payment is acknowledged through SMS, and receipts sent through email. Yet, there was still some ground to be covered, public response Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner In-Charge A. Sultana said.

All through July, the public were encouraged to make the payment at the computerised tax collection centre on the Corporation premises during the week days from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Besides, the collection in cash, cheque, and online payment was also made through such centres at the Corporation’s four zonal offices, Kumaran Commercial Complex, Chettipalayam, Thottipalayam, Nerupperichal, Mannarai Muthampalayam, Veerapandi, Murugampalayam, and Pandian Nagar.

Online payment was also made by the public by logging in to https://tnurbanepay.tn.gov.in. The bill-collectors, for their part, went about collecting taxes at the doorsteps, using POS (Point of Sale) machines.

