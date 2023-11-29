Tiruppur Corporation Schools to get computers under CSR initiative

November 29, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

: The Tiruppur City Corporation will shortly be handing over 40 desktop computers, donated under a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative to its schools.

The HDFC Bank had, under its CSR initiative, handed over the 40 refurbished desktop computers, to Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar in the presence of the Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar.

The computers are likely to be given to elementary and upper primary schools on a priority basis, it is learnt.

The civic body has been involving companies and the general public to improve facilities at its schools under the Namakku Naame scheme and the ‘Namma School Foundation’ scheme, which encourages private companies to contribute towards the development of government schools.

There has been an increase in public support for developing the government schools under the Namakku Naame scheme through mobilisation of 50 percent of financial requirement, according to Corporation sources.

Tiruppur figures among 10 Smart Cities in the State where the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure and Finance Corporation is involved in establishing Smart Class Rooms in Corporation schools, with participation of private firms, and arriving at innovative solutions for K-12 (kindergarten to 12th grade) educational content delivery.