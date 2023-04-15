ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur Corporation sanctioned additional staff strength

April 15, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

: The Tirupur Corporation has been sanctioned an additional staff strength of 335, as per the Government Order 152, much to the relief of the 60 ward members in the industrialised city that has been witnessing several developments under the Smart City Mission in recent years.

The Corporation will have two Deputy Commissioners and subordinate officials at all levels. The new postings that will be more than the double the existing staff strength of the civic body will pave way for better administration and effective implementation of Smart City project, the councillors hope.

Since its upgrade as a Corporation 15 years ago, the local body has been managing with lesser than required manpower, and, has been outsourcing its tasks.

The induction of additional manpower over the next few months would mean improved decentralisation and effective administration, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar said.

The Corporation had proposed 28 projects worth ₹965 crore under the Smart City Mission. In the light of the rise in public expectation of basic amenities, the civic body has been trying hard to carry out the tasks with outsourced manpower.

With the manpower addition and proper delegation, the accountability of the civic body is bound to be higher, according to a representative of a traders’ body at Thennampalayam.

The industrialised city encompassing open drains to a cumulative length of over 1,100 km is faced with the challenges of infusing effectiveness into solid and liquid waste management practices, improving drinking water supply, increasing green cover.

