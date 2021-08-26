Coimbatore

Tiruppur Corporation removes unauthorised hoardings

Workers removing unauthorised hoardings in Tiruppur on Wednesday.  

Tiruppur Corporation on Wednesday commenced a drive to remove unauthorised hoardings in all the four zones following complaints from residents.

Officials said that Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati ordered the Assistant Commissioners of all four zones to organise the removal of the hoardings and flex banners. Residents of the city have complained that the hoardings were blocking pavements and road traffic at several locations With Tiruppur receiving rains frequently, there is also a danger of these unauthorised hoardings falling on the roads and causing accidents, according to the officials.

On the first day of the drive, 245 unauthorised hoardings and banners were removed in the Corporation limits comprising 98 banners in Zone-I, 26 banners in Zone-II, 54 in Zone-III and 67 banners in Zone-IV. These include banners on pavements and on rooftops, the officials said. As many as 25 Corporation staff members were involved in the drive.

The drive to remove unauthorised banners and hoardings is expected to continue for the next one week, according to the Corporation officials.


