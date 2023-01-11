ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur Corporation releases list of 161 property tax defaulters 

January 11, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur Corporation has identified a list of property tax defaulters with dues of more than ₹ 2 lakh and published their details on the Corporation website.

According to the data available with the civic body, the property tax component formed nearly 60% of its total tax demand. There were 2,63,490 property tax assessments in Tiruppur city. The property tax demand was ₹ 129.64 crore, out of which the administration collected ₹ 57.34 crore as on January 9, 2023, which was 44.23 % of the total property tax demand.

A Corporation official from the Revenue Department said the tax-payers were given 15 days in both the first and second half of the financial year to pay the taxes. The civic body also sent bulk reminder messages and served in-person demand notices regarding the payment of taxes in the stipulated time.

Recently, the Corporation published a list of 161 assessments with more than ₹ 2 lakh property tax arrears by declaring them as defaulters. Commercial establishments and industrial units were on top of the list. The total property tax due from the list of identified defaulters was ₹ 6.94 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Before declaring them as defaulters, the administration served demand notices to them. The Corporation would disconnect the water supply connections to these assessments, and they should pay the tax along with a 2% penalty, the official said.

Apart from tax collection centres and payment through online mode, the civic body decided to collect taxes door-to-door, and the process would be implemented in the upcoming days, added the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US