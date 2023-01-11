Tiruppur Corporation releases list of 161 property tax defaulters 

January 11, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur Corporation has identified a list of property tax defaulters with dues of more than ₹ 2 lakh and published their details on the Corporation website.

According to the data available with the civic body, the property tax component formed nearly 60% of its total tax demand. There were 2,63,490 property tax assessments in Tiruppur city. The property tax demand was ₹ 129.64 crore, out of which the administration collected ₹ 57.34 crore as on January 9, 2023, which was 44.23 % of the total property tax demand.

A Corporation official from the Revenue Department said the tax-payers were given 15 days in both the first and second half of the financial year to pay the taxes. The civic body also sent bulk reminder messages and served in-person demand notices regarding the payment of taxes in the stipulated time.

Recently, the Corporation published a list of 161 assessments with more than ₹ 2 lakh property tax arrears by declaring them as defaulters. Commercial establishments and industrial units were on top of the list. The total property tax due from the list of identified defaulters was ₹ 6.94 crore.

Before declaring them as defaulters, the administration served demand notices to them. The Corporation would disconnect the water supply connections to these assessments, and they should pay the tax along with a 2% penalty, the official said.

Apart from tax collection centres and payment through online mode, the civic body decided to collect taxes door-to-door, and the process would be implemented in the upcoming days, added the official.