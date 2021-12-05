Tiruppur Corporation records over 80% first dose vaccine coverage

Tiruppur

05 December 2021 00:00 IST

Mega vaccination drive held in 60 wards

Over 80% of the eligible residents of Tiruppur Corporation have been administered with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 40% have been vaccinated with both the doses, officials said on Saturday.

The Corporation conducted its 13th mega vaccination drive in all the 60 wards on Saturday. Out of the four zones, Zone-I saw the maximum first dose coverage of 85% coverage, followed by Zone-IV with 83%. Zones II and III had 81% coverage of the first vaccine dose each, according to the Corporation officials.

Of the total 12,31,941 people in the Corporation limits, 8,67,420 were aged over 18 years and were being covered through the COVID-19 vaccination drive. On Saturday, 138 vaccination camps were held in all the four zones and 576 Health Department personnel were involved in the drive. Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati inspected the vaccination drive on Saturday, officials said.

Advertising

Advertising

In Tiruppur district, the 13th mega vaccination drive was conducted at 645 centres, comprising 604 stationary and 41 mobile centres.

Around 2,580 Health Department personnel and volunteers were roped in for the drive, which was conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Health Department administered 80,321 vaccine doses across Tiruppur district on Saturday.

Coimbatore

A total of 97,257 persons were vaccinated at the 13th mega vaccination camp held in Coimbatore district on Saturday. While 15,216 persons received their first dose, 82,041 persons took their second dose. Of the total doses administered in the drive, 86,056 were Covishield and 11,201 were Covaxin, according to the district administration.