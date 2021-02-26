Tiruppur Corporation presents surplus budget

Tiruppur/Coimbatore

The Tiruppur Corporation on Friday presented a surplus budget for the second consecutive year, with a surplus of ₹3.57 crores for the financial year 2021-22.

Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer K. Sivakumar told mediapersons that the total revenue for the financial year 2021-22 will be ₹1,447.7333 crore and total expenditure will be ₹1,444.164 crore.

In his foreword to the budget, Mr. Sivakumar said that the works for a new drinking water project with River Bhavani as the source and expansion of the underground drainage scheme will be completed by 2022.

The works under the Smart Cities Mission including renovation of bus terminuses, construction multi-level vehicle parking areas and a convention centre are being carried out in the Corporation limits, the Commissioner said.

Funds have been allocated in the budget to prioritise the needs of the public such as roads, drinking water supply, solid waste management, street lights, stormwater drains and construction of mini-flyovers, Mr. Sivakumar said.

Coimbatore Corporation

The Coimbatore Corporation released the annual income-expenditure statement to mark the budget presentation.

Without sharing details of the schemes proposed for the ensuing financial year, the Corporation’s statement showed only the income-expenditure statement.

It pegged the total income at ₹2,630 crore and expenditure at ₹2,629 crore, thereby showing a surplus of ₹1.04 crore.