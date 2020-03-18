Tiruppur Corporation presents surplus budget

The Tiruppur Corporation on Wednesday presented a surplus budget of ₹ 5.37 crore for the financial year 2020-21.

Releasing the budget, Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer K. Sivakumar told mediapersons that the total revenue for the 2020-21 financial year will be ₹ 1,337.15 crore and total expenditure will be ₹ 1,331.78 crore. The Corporation will use the expected surplus amount of ₹ 5.37 crore to improve the basic and infrastructural facilities of the city, he added.

Mr. Sivakumar said that the services of Tiruppur Corporation were computerised in the last financial year (2019-20). Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) programme of the Central government, works for a new drinking water supply scheme with River Bhavani as the source and expansion of the underground drainage scheme are under way, both of which will be completed by 2022. The 26 works worth ₹ 1,000 crore under the Smart Cities Mission, which includes renovation of bus terminuses, construction of storm water drainage and multi-level vehicle parking areas, will be completed by 2021. “Once these works are completed and are opened for public use, there is no doubt that Tiruppur will be a role model city,” Mr. Sivakumar said.

Responding to a question on COVID-19 precautionary measures undertaken by the Tiruppur Corporation, Mr. Sivakumar said that awareness camps have been set up at various locations in the city, including the Old and New Bus Terminuses and Tiruppur Railway Station. These measures are undertaken in coordination with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Mr. Sivakumar said.