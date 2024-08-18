Tiruppur Corporation partners with NIFT TEA College to beautify TMT underpass

The Tiruppur Corporation has embarked on a project in collaboration with NIFT TEA College of Knitwear Fashion to beautify approximately 1,00,000 square feet of wall space at the TMT underpass with mural art depicting the history of Tiruppur and its transformation into the knitwear capital of India.

A team of artists from the institution will work on the project that aims to present the various stages of Tiruppur’s industrial growth. “This unique artwork is poised to make an entry into the Limca Book of Records,” said Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar.

Earlier this year, the civic body had roped in a team of Erode-based artists to beautify the Uthukuli underpass with paintings and messages on road safety, girls’ education, rainwater harvesting, and other important topics.

Artists from NIFT TEA previously contributed to a similar project in the city, having adorned the walls of the Old Bus Stand with distinctive paintings.

For the current project, Mahalakshmi Associates has sponsored the endeavour, covering costs exceeding ₹10 lakh. The Corporation will provide scaffolding materials and manage traffic diversions.

Commissioner Giriyappanavar mentioned that the work, which has just commenced, will be carried out during the night and is expected to be completed within 15 to 20 days.