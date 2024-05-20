ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur Corporation mulls sustained skill-training for inmates of night shelters

Published - May 20, 2024 09:12 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Alms-seekers at the bus stands in Tiruppur city underwent a medical test before being accommodated in the night shelters. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tiruppur Corporation is looking forward to imparting skill-training on a regular basis to inmates of the three night shelters it operates with the help of non-government organisations. Each shelter has a capacity to accommodate 50 to 60 inmates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body, at periodic intervals, identifies alms-seekers and abandoned elders in the bus stands and accommodates them in the night shelters. In a recent operation, a group of abandoned people, some of them with mental disabilities, were rescued and accommodated in the night shelters after a medical test at the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur.

The skill-training initiative will be given a thrust at these shelters such that people realise their economic worth and self-respect, Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar said.

One group of inmates is already successful in generating revenue through running an eatery, after undergoing training, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US