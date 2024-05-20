GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruppur Corporation mulls sustained skill-training for inmates of night shelters

Published - May 20, 2024 09:12 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Alms-seekers at the bus stands in Tiruppur city underwent a medical test before being accommodated in the night shelters.

Alms-seekers at the bus stands in Tiruppur city underwent a medical test before being accommodated in the night shelters. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tiruppur Corporation is looking forward to imparting skill-training on a regular basis to inmates of the three night shelters it operates with the help of non-government organisations. Each shelter has a capacity to accommodate 50 to 60 inmates.

The civic body, at periodic intervals, identifies alms-seekers and abandoned elders in the bus stands and accommodates them in the night shelters. In a recent operation, a group of abandoned people, some of them with mental disabilities, were rescued and accommodated in the night shelters after a medical test at the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur.

The skill-training initiative will be given a thrust at these shelters such that people realise their economic worth and self-respect, Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar said.

One group of inmates is already successful in generating revenue through running an eatery, after undergoing training, he said.

