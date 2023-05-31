Tiruppur Corporation may not be able to commission fourth water scheme by June-end

May 31, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

TIRUPPUR The Corporation will not be able to commission the fourth drinking water scheme by June-end as per original plan.

The time overrun is inevitable as the Corporation has to lay drinking water pipelines for doorstep connections to an additional length of 352 km, that had been left out in the earlier survey. The work is to be undertaken at a cost of ₹56 crore.

Drinking water is drawn from the Bhavani river under the first two schemes. The first and second schemes are operated by the Corporation and TWAD Board respectively, and the third scheme supply is being undertaken under the aegis of NTADCL (New Tiruppur Area Development Corporation Limited), a subsidiary of IL and FS.

The work on laying the pipelines in the left-out stretches for providing connections to households, businesses and industries will be started before the end of June, Mayor K. Dinesh Kumar said, chairing an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

Measures have been taken to provide drinking water supply once in four days, to prevent shortages. The fourth drinking water scheme will address the requirements of the residents comprehensively.

The Mayor also said that a total of 14,000 street lights will be installed across the city. The first phase tender has been issued for 4,755 street lights in the third and fourth zones, and work orders have been given for installation of 4,238 streetlights in the first and second zones. Sodium vapour lamps will be replaced with LED lamps to save on electricity, he said.

As for the road works, repairs will be undertaken at a cost of ₹99.9 crore to set right the portions dug up for underground drainage project. The UGC works have, so far, been completed to the extent of 89 percent in the urban parts of the city. The rest of the areas will be covered under the scheme soon, he said.

Areas of water stagnation at the time of rainfall have been identified for rectification. Tiruppur Corporation stands first in execution of works under ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme, he said.

Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar and senior officials took part.