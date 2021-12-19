Tiruppur Corporation lays stress on proper disposal of e-waste

Tiruppur

19 December 2021 23:50 IST

In a move to address the challenges posed by e-waste that get accumulated in houses, offices and other establishments, the Tiruppur Municipal Corporation on Sunday launched a drive to collect electronic waste and to dispose them properly.

Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati launched the drive on the premises of the Corporation in which 3.15 tonnes of electronic waste were collected.

Launching the drive, which was organised by the civic body along with Thuppuravaalan organisation and the Rotary Club of Tiruppur north, Mr. Pati sought the cooperation of the public in disposing of e-waste properly.

Advertising

Advertising

E-waste generated in houses, industries, restaurants and private institutions and other establishments were collected through the special drive.

According to the Commissioner, waste generated in the Corporation limits are collected as biodegradable and non-biodegradable through the conservancy workers and bins placed in localities. He stressed the need for proper disposal of e-waste to keep the city clean.

Officials from the Corporation, conservancy workers, Santhosh of Thuppuravaalan organisation, Padmanaban from Riders Club and Surendran from the Rotary Club of Tiruppur north were present at the launch of the e-waste collection drive.