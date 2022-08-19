Tiruppur Corporation launches ‘Makkaludan Mayor’ initiative to redress grievances at doorstep

Under the novel initiative, the corporation officials, along with city Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, go door-to-door to get the public grievances on alternative days

N. Sai Charan TIRUPPUR
August 19, 2022 14:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur Corporation Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar interacting with the residents during ‘Makkaludan Mayor’ programme, on August 19, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

In a novel initiative, the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation has started ‘Makkaludan Mayor’ to resolve the grievances of the public at their doorstep.

During his visit to Tiruppur last week, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru inaugurated this initiative. The corporation officials, along with city Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, go door-to-door to get the public grievances on alternative days.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu, this initiative was designed to offer better public service delivery to the residents of the city. “A prior intimation would be given to the residents of a particular ward, so that they can be prepared with their grievances,” said the Mayor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also stated that the civic body has the responsibility of providing the core municipal services such as roads, street lights, water supply, drainage connections, and solid waste management. This would help the corporation to know the ground reality of the problems, he added.

Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati said, this would benefit working-class people as they cannot avail leave to register a complaint in the corporation. “People will be more responsive in telling their grievance if representatives and officials go at their doorsteps.” Because of this initiative, a few grievances can be resolved immediately. This also reduces paperwork and time consumption, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Welcoming this initiative, social activist M. Eesan said, this gives an opportunity for the public to tell their concerns both to the elected representatives and officials at the same time. “Unlike the other grievance redress meetings where the issues concerned were only heard but not resolved, this initiative should resolve the issues of the residents at the earliest,” he added.

On Friday, the Mayor visited ward 22 and interacted with the people. He also inspected the Corporation schools at Devangapuram and Kumarananthapuram and directed the officials to improve the infrastructure of the school buildings. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app