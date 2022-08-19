Tiruppur Corporation launches ‘Makkaludan Mayor’ initiative to redress grievances at doorstep

Under the novel initiative, the corporation officials, along with city Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, go door-to-door to get the public grievances on alternative days

Under the novel initiative, the corporation officials, along with city Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, go door-to-door to get the public grievances on alternative days

In a novel initiative, the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation has started ‘Makkaludan Mayor’ to resolve the grievances of the public at their doorstep.

During his visit to Tiruppur last week, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru inaugurated this initiative. The corporation officials, along with city Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, go door-to-door to get the public grievances on alternative days.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu, this initiative was designed to offer better public service delivery to the residents of the city. “A prior intimation would be given to the residents of a particular ward, so that they can be prepared with their grievances,” said the Mayor.

He also stated that the civic body has the responsibility of providing the core municipal services such as roads, street lights, water supply, drainage connections, and solid waste management. This would help the corporation to know the ground reality of the problems, he added.

Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati said, this would benefit working-class people as they cannot avail leave to register a complaint in the corporation. “People will be more responsive in telling their grievance if representatives and officials go at their doorsteps.” Because of this initiative, a few grievances can be resolved immediately. This also reduces paperwork and time consumption, he added.

Welcoming this initiative, social activist M. Eesan said, this gives an opportunity for the public to tell their concerns both to the elected representatives and officials at the same time. “Unlike the other grievance redress meetings where the issues concerned were only heard but not resolved, this initiative should resolve the issues of the residents at the earliest,” he added.

On Friday, the Mayor visited ward 22 and interacted with the people. He also inspected the Corporation schools at Devangapuram and Kumarananthapuram and directed the officials to improve the infrastructure of the school buildings.