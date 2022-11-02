Tiruppur Corporation intensifies fever monitoring activities across the city

Tiruppur Corporation is conducting daily fever camps in all the four zones in the city. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The Tiruppur Corporation has intensified fever monitoring measures across the city by conducting medical camps on a daily basis.

The Corporation started intense monitoring of fever cases across the city and have been conducting fever camps from September 21, said City Health Officer K. Gowri Saravanan adding camps are being conducted at eight places on a daily basis with two camps for each of the four zones.

Dr. Saravanan told The Hindu, the Corporation Health Department staff conducted fever screening tests on nearly 11,612 persons across the city in October. A total of 72 fever cases were detected and all of them were isolated and kept under monitoring in order to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

He said special surveillance measures and fogging to prevent mosquito breeding have been done periodically with the help of domestic breeding checkers. Corporation conservancy workers have been tasked to conduct mass cleaning activities.

The City Health Officer also added, out of the total screened, only 2-3% of people were diagnosed with dengue and the situation is under control. “The Corporation has been working along with the private hospitals in the city to detect cases of seasonal flu, if any, and immediate interventions are being taken,” he added.