Tiruppur Corporation hopeful of meeting drinking water requirement during summer months

March 16, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Tiruppur Corporation is hopeful of managing driving water needs for the summer months.

A cushioning has been provided by the new fourth drinking water scheme. The daily requirement of 160 to 165 mld is being met through the combined operation of second, third and fourth schemes, it is learnt.

The first scheme commissioned in 1965 has become defunct, and the second, a Combined Water Supply Scheme operated and maintained by the TWAD Board and the civic body entails provision of 20 mld.

The bulk of the civic body’s requirement for the 60 wards accounting for an overall population of 30 lakh is met through the third scheme owned, operated and maintained by the New Tirupur Area Development Corporation Limited (NTADCL), since 2005.

Expansion of the city corporation limits in 2011 warranted formulation and execution of the fourth scheme.

“At present, water is being supplied to households in turns once in five days with water sourced from the second, third and fourth schemes. The civic body has the advantage of sourcing additional quantity from the third scheme in the event of the reduction in drawal from the second and fourth schemes,” Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriappanavar said.

A week ago, when there was a power shutdown enforced by the Tangedco for the purpose of maintenance, the civic body sourced additional 100 MLD water from the third scheme. Also, eight lorries - two each for the four zones - have been kept ready for water supply, to meet exigencies, the Commissioner said.

The Corporation deployed teams of engineers and tap inspectors to make sure that the existing frequency of supply was maintained all through summer months, he said.

