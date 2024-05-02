ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur Corporation has safety net of NTADCL to overcome drinking water shortage

May 02, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruppur Corporation is hopeful of overcoming shortage of drinking water for the rest of the summer, owing to the leverage it has to draw more water under its agreement with New Tiruppur Area Development Corporation Limited (NTADCL).

The Corporation meets its drinking water needs from three schemes: the second scheme for drawal of 20 mld (million litres per day), the NTADCL for 85 mld, and the new fourth combined water scheme for sourcing 55 mld.

As per the agreement with the NTADCL, the civic body has the leverage to draw water up to 105 mld. It will be considered when the situation warrants, said Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar.

The Corporation had been operating temporary thaneer pandals at over five locations to quench the thirst of the public. At a few locations, buttermilk was also being supplied, Mr. Pavankumar said.

In all likelihood, the periodicity of water supply - once in five to six days - could be maintained for the next few weeks until the southwest monsoon sets in, he said.

