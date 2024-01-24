GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruppur Corporation eyes ₹1 crore public contribution for Noyyal riverfront beautification

January 24, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
While the work on Noyyal riverfront development is witnessing progress, Tiruppur Corporation has stepped up efforts to rope in more stakeholders. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUPPUR The Tiruppur City Corporation is looking forward to mobilising ₹ 1 crore from stakeholders to carry out Noyyal riverfront beautification under Namakku Naame scheme, where two-third contribution is made by the State Government.

Recently, the Rotary Clubs in Tiruppur contributed ₹20 lakh. The civic body has reached out to industry associations, service organisations, commercial entities, and also interested individuals.

Specific stetches of the 6.5 km embankment road on either sides of the Noyyal river passing through the city have been earmarked for the beautification with walking tracks, landscaping, seating arrangements, and mini-amphitheatre, Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar said.

The beautification will be carried out simultaneously alongside the main works underway for strengthening the bunds, leveling, laying of roads, construction of four Sewage Treatment Plants, fencing and installation of street lights along the 13-km stretch, at a total outlay of Rs. 156 crore, under the Smart City Project, he added

There is a pending stretch of about 80 metres on the South embankment for construction of retaining wall.

The opening of the roads for traffic along the embankment roads with widths ranging from 7.5 metres to 11 metre will result in significant decongestion of vehicular traffic along Avinashi Road and Mangalam Road, the Commissioner said.

Grey water will be diverted to the STPs before entry into the river. Two STPs are nearing completion and two more are in advanced stage, Mr. Pavankumar said.

