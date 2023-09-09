Tiruppur Corporation extends first round of loans under PM SVANidhi scheme to 4,433 street vendors

September 09, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur Corporation has till date extended first round of credit to 4,433 roadside vendors under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme envisaging provision of collateral-free loans to street vendors hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, to re-start their businesses.

The scheme was launched during June, 2020, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, to extend credit in three phases with sequential increase in loan amount.

Under the second phase, ₹20,000 is extended and under the third phase, the amount is Rs. 50,000. Based on prompt repayment, the Corporation has extended credit to 1,098 vendors under the second phase, and 81 vendors in the third phase, according to field-level officials.

The Corporation, official sources said, had set a target to reach out to 11,754 prospective beneficiaries.

It has been conducted numerous camps to rope in street vendors under the scheme since August. On Saturday, such camps were conducted at four locations and 1,923 applications, the maximum number on a single day, was received.

So far, the civic body has processed about 9,600 applications out of its target.

Information , education and communication (IEC) material was being provided in local languages by the Central Government for outreach to the vendors.

The Corporation facilitates the online application process, official sources said. Vendors across the city are being sensitised to the scheme that provides for incentivising regular repayment through interest subsidy at the rate of 7% per annum, and incentivising digital transactions through cashback up to ₹1,200 per year.

The duration of the PM Swanidhi Yojana, which will cover all street vendors in urban areas, has been extended till December 2024, according to a Central Government communication.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs launched the mobile app of PM SVANidhi for street vendors on June 1 , 2023 . With the help of the mobile app, street vendors can apply for loan and letter of recommendation under PM Swanidhi Yojana. They can also check their loan application status and cashback details.