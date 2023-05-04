Tiruppur Corporation expedites works on drinking water distribution network under new scheme

May 04, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur Corporation is actively monitoring the works on Fourth Drinking Water Scheme to ensure its timely completion, in the light of residents seeking supply at least twice a week.

On Wednesday, Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar inspected the progress of the scheme in wards 52 and 43 in the Fourth Zone. The Commissioner and Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar took stock of the works in progress at the Velliankadu Four Roads Junction and on 60-feet Road in the 52nd ward and APT Salai and Alangadu in 43rd Ward.

The inspections pertain to the new scheme’s fourth and fifth packages related to distribution system within the city through laying of pipelines on streets and giving individual house connections.

To ensure that the new scheme could be made functional during June-July, the Corporation has already determined the functionality and completion of the first three packages: drawing water from the headworks in Mettupalayam, distribution through the water treatment plant near Annur, and laying of pipeline from there to the city entry point.

The first drinking water scheme maintained by the Tiruppur Corporation supplies seven million litres of water a day, and the second, handled by Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, provides 24 million litres a day.

Industries, by and large, are being provided with water under the major project implemented through New Tiruppur Area Development Corporation Limited.

Last week, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan took stock of the developments in drinking water supply. The Minister instructed officials to make sure that the drinking water needs of people were prioritised.