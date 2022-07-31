Tiruppur Corporation expedites Smart Cities works

A total of 80% works taken up were completed, says Commissioner

As the deadline for completion of projects taken up under the Smart Cities Mission is approaching, the Tiruppur city municipal corporation has accelerated pending infrastructure works to be completed before March 2023.

Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati told The Hindu, that as of Sunday, the civic body had completed 80% of the total projects at ₹ 720 crore.

Under the Smart Cities scheme, the Tiruppur Corporation took up infrastructure projects worth ₹ 965 crore. “Out of the 28 proposed projects, 11 were fully completed, and 10 had reached the finishing stage,” said Mr. Pati.

The completed projects included development of green spaces on three park sites, installation of rooftop solar panels in 81 schools and office buildings, and infrastructure upgradation of the Thennampalayam weekly market. Two solar power plants of 4.8 MW and 2 MW capacities were commissioned at ₹ 39.73 crore near Iduvai, he said.

One of the important projects taken under the scheme was the upgradation of the new bus stand and redevelopment of the old bus stand. A new building was constructed at the new bus stand to have more shops and three-fourth of the works were completed.

Mr. Pati said, “The old bus stand which was constructed in 1968 was completely dilapidated. We had demolished the old buildings and redeveloped the bus stand at ₹ 34.70 crore.”

Among the pending projects, road laying works were expedited since last month. It was delayed because of the underground drainage system works, and it would be completed at the earliest. Multi-level car parks near the old bus stand and new town hall taken up at ₹ 30 crore would be completed by October, he added.

In March 2022, the Union Government sought new proposals to use pending funds under the scheme, in which the civic body had taken up the construction of two more sewage treatment plants and baby channels along River Noyyal for a stretch of 6.9 km. The Corporation also started construction of a knowledge centre-cum-library.

Decongestion

On plans to decongest the city, the Commissioner said, because of the Smart City works, there was traffic congestion in a few areas. “The State government has approved for operation of the temporary bus stand, set up at Kovil Vazhi, as a permanent bus terminus. That would help decongest the city ,” he added.