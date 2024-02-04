Tiruppur Corporation expedites fourth drinking water scheme works

February 04, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

To avert water shortage in Tiruppur city, the Corporation has expedited the fourth drinking water scheme envisaging provision of 1,17,436 house connections.

The scheme provides for drawal of 156.36 MLD water from downstream of Bhavani Barrage I at Samayapuram at the location of the existing headworks in Annur. The civic body is presently drawing 40 MLD (Million Litres Per Day) through Scheme I (commissioned in 1965) and scheme II (1993), also sourced from Bhavani river. The plan is to dispense with these schemes when the fourth scheme is fully operational.

While the first scheme is fully owned and operated by the Corporation, the second is a Combined Water Supply Scheme operated and maintained by TWAD Board and the civic body. The third scheme, owned, operated and maintained by the New Tiruppur Area Development Corporation Limited (NTADCL) was commissioned in 2005.

After 2011, when the city limits were expanded, challenges in supply of drinking water began surfacing. This warranted the fourth drinking water scheme.

According to Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriappanavar, three packages of the new scheme have been completed, and the fourth and fifth are on the verge of completion. Over the last few days, the Corporation officials have been inspecting the progress of the works with accelerated focus, both in the city and at Annur.

The first three packages pertain to raw water intake, construction of water treatment plants, etc and the remaining packages are for construction of elevated level storage reservoirs and providing distribution system with house service connections. So far, construction of 22 out of 29 overhead tanks have been completed. From nine out of the 22 overhead tanks, 40,000 household connections have been provided under the new scheme.

During the trial runs, the Corporation sourced up to 80 MLD from the new scheme.

“More than 90% of the works have been completed and when the scheme is fully implemented, water drawal from the NTADCL scheme will be reduced. Over the last six months, water sourcing from NTADCL was reduced from 100 MLD to 70,” the Commissioner said.

