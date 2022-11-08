Tiruppur Corporation expedites construction of health and wellness centres

A total of 34 centres are being constructed at ₹8.5 core at various wards in Tiruppur city

The construction work of a health and wellness centre under way on the premises of the Tiruppur South MLA’s office. | Photo Credit: Sai Charan N

The Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation has speeded up the construction work of health and wellness centres across the city and has planned to complete it before the end of December.

City Health Officer K. Gowri Saravanan said the construction of 34 centres was under progress at various wards in the city. The construction cost of ₹ 8.5 crore was fully funded under the Union Government’s National Urban Health Mission.

Under the scheme, ₹ 25 lakh has been allotted for each centre, which is aimed at providing the first line of care during an emergency. Facilities to treat patients suffering from non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, would be made available at the centres, he added.

According to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, these wellness centres would provide free essential medicines, diagnostic services, teleconsultation, and health promotion including wellness activities such as Yoga. The centres were planned by taking into account the population of an area. The Union Government has fixed one centre for every 15,000 people.

These centres will have a doctor, a staff nurse, and a health worker appointed by the Corporation, said the City Health Officer, adding that the construction work of most of the centres was nearing completion.