Tiruppur Corporation councillors demand withdrawal of Government Order

November 16, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Councillors of the Tiruppur Corporation demanded withdrawal the Government Order 152 of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department alleging that it will lead to the complete privatisation of the core municipal services of the corporation.

Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar presided over the monthly meeting on Wednesday, in which the councillors voiced concern that if the G.O. 152 gets implemented, many employees will lose their job. Graduates and people from lower income groups will suffer because of the government order, said the councillors urging the State government to withdraw it.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few councillors demanded special attention for the maintenance of street lights in the corporation areas. Councillor Shantha Mani alleged that the street lights were not switched off even during daytime.

Trending

K. Vijayalakshmi, councillor of ward 48, demanded a comprehensive survey on stray animals in the wards and implementation of animal birth control measures for dogs. A total of 123 resolutions were passed during the meeting.