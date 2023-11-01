HamberMenu
Tiruppur Corporation begins convening of meetings of stakeholders for beautification of Noyyal riverfront

November 01, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Work on laying road along the north embankment of Noyyal river in Tiruppur city is slated for completion by December-end.

Work on laying road along the north embankment of Noyyal river in Tiruppur city is slated for completion by December-end. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Having made progress in the work on road construction along Noyyal river embankments under its Smart City Mission, the Tiruppur Corporation has begun hosting meetings of stakeholders for riverfront beautification.

Representatives of about 10 textile-related associations took part in the recent meeting for discussion on the ways in which they could contribute to the beautification project, which the civic body banks on to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

Mayor K. Dineshkumar and Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar oriented the participants on how the civic body expects to create the apparatus for aesthetics and relaxation at specific locations along the embankments.

“In the first phase, 13 locations have been identified in a 1.2-km stretch on the northern embankment for walkways, landscaping, traffic islands, fountains and other beautification activities,” the Corporation Commissioner said, adding that the next stakeholders’ meeting with a larger extent of participation of like-minded entities will take place in a week’s time.

The beatification activities have been planned at a budget of ₹5 crore.

Under the Smart City Mission, the civic body has taken up the embankment work to an overall length of 13 km - 6.5 km each along the northern and southern embankments.

About 75% of the works on laying of roads, erecting fence, digging drainages and constructing retaining wall has been completed on the south embankment and the works are in progress on the northern embankment also, Mr. Pavankumar said.

There are three bridges at present across the river, and construction of a few more has been planned as a permanent solution for traffic congestion, he added.

There has been encouraging public support to the civic body for giving a facelift to the Noyyal river.

In May, family members of Nataraj, a philanthropist, donated prime land at an estimated market value of ₹10 crore to the Corporation for laying an asphalt road along the southern embankment of the river.

