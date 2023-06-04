Tiruppur Corporation appoints consultant to monitor efficiency of the firm enlisted for solid waste management

June 04, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

: Having entrusted the task of garbage collection and segregation in all the four zones to Srinivasa Waste Management Solutions, after taking on board councillors of the 60 wards, the Tiruppur Corporation is looking forward to accord a thrust to solid waste management.

As per the agreement, the private agency will use almost 1,600 people for door-to-door collection and segregation of wastes.

The Corporation has roped in a private management consultant to oversee the tasks carried out by the contractor. The mandate of the management consultant will be to ensure the compliance with norms by the contractor.

In case of deficiences, there is a provision for imposing penalties, Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The presence of the private management consultant is expected to be of advantage to the ward members who have been seeking a mechanism to flag their grievances pertaining to garbage collection.

The councillors have also emphasised that the existing conservancy workers who had been employed on contract basis must be retained by the new contractor.

At present, almost 700 tonnes of wastes are generated a day in Tiruppur city. The current processing capacity of the civic body is 130 tonnes of wet wastes and 30 tonnes of dry wastes.

Offiicals hope to scale up the processing capacity after the streamlining of collection and segregation of wastes through a single agency.

The agency has been tasked with collecting wastes from the doorsteps of every household and follows a three-bin approach. The wastes are segregated into biodegradable, non-biodegradable, and domestic hazardous waste in separate bins.

The collected waste is transferred by hand carts, tricycles, and autorickshaws to compactor bins or transfer stations, and thereafter accumulated in hook loaders and other vehicles that are kept ready in strategic locations. The vehicle then goes around the city for collecting the wastes and it is transferred either to disposal sites or to processing/recycling facilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.