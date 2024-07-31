Tiruppur Corporation adopts resolution at monthly meeting against ‘neglect’ of Tamil Nadu in Central Budget

The Tiruppur Corporation on Wednesday adopted a resolution expressing dismay over the “step-motherly” treatment of Tamil Nadu in the Central Budget for 2024-25.

Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar read out the resolution stating that the neglect of Tamil Nadu in budgetary allocation has caused anguish among the people.

The resolution was adopted at the insistence of DMK members in the council who cited the allocation made to Bihar vis-a-vis Tamil Nadu to slam the Central Government’s ‘vindictive act’.

Two BJP members staged a walkout taking exception to the resolution.

Thirteen AIADMK members had staged a walkout earlier for another reason.

The AIADMK ward members flayed what they termed as ‘exorbitant’ revision of the consolidated fee for instant registration of residential structures without having to fulfil requirements of building permission.

Plot sizes up to 2,500 sq ft, and built-up area up to 3,500 sq ft for the construction of residential structures having ground or ground plus one floor will be eligible for instant registration without the requirements of building permission, as per the new announcement.

The approval of the corporation was sought for ratifying the consolidated fee of ₹88 per sq ft in the form of the last resolution (268th) for the day.

The State Government had, earlier this month, announced that a new module integrated in the single window system facilitates sanction of building permissions based on self-certification, without requirement of completion certificates.

In the Government Order of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department dated July 18, Tiruppur has been listed along with Coimbatore and Madurai as Special Grade A Corporations, warranting payment of consolidated fee of ₹88 per sq ft for registration of residential structures.

The G.O. states that non-compliance with the norms for the residential structures will lead to action under the Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Act 1988 and Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules 2023.

Many members raised objection to the revised property tax, at the meeting.

Referring to a representation made by members of CPI for rollback of property tax, the Mayor said the concern of the members over the rise in the building licence fee will be forwarded to the government, but desisted from adopting the demand as a resolution.

