Tiruppur Corporation accused of dumping solid and liquid wastes into abandoned quarries

Published - October 22, 2024 09:11 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Pongupalayam have alleged that the Tiruppur City Corporation was dumping its solid and liquid wastes into abandoned quarries.

Espousing the cause of the villagers, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam has made a representation to the district Collector, Corporation Mayor, Corporation Commissioner and president of Pongupalayam panchayat.

R. Satish Kumar, State secretary, Legal Awareness Cell, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padukappu Sangam, sought to know the reason for the “shortcomings” in the implementation of Smart Cities project with regard to recycling of wastes.

Diversion of wastes to the abandoned quarries will cause health hazards to thousands of residents in Pongupalayam, Kalampalayam, and Pallipalayam villages in Tiruppur North block. It will cause outbreak of epidemics and lead to sanitation and environmental hazards, the petition said.

