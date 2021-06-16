Tiruppur Corpn. to vaccinate differently abled

Tiruppur

16 June 2021 22:45 IST

Tiruppur Corporation announced on Wednesday that persons who are differently abled will be vaccinated against COVID-19 based on prior registration.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati said that the differently abled persons shall register for vaccination by contacting the COVID-19 Control Room at 0421-2240852 and 0421-2237852. The Corporation will arrange vehicles for the differently abled between their residence and vaccination centres, Mr. Pati added.

