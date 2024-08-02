Tiruppur Corpn. serves show cause notice on contractor for sheltering migrant workers in a toilet complex in school

Tiruppur City Corporation has served a show cause notice on a contractor entrusted with sanitation work for sheltering two migrant workers in a toilet complex at Nanjappa High School.

Political parties condemned the incident, after a video of the workers cooking and consuming food in a cramped room went viral earlier this week. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss cited the incident to question the ‘Social Justice’ plank of the DMK government in a release. “It is condemnable that migrant workers engaged in sanitation work have been living in a toilet complex in the school for over a month. The onus is on the State Government to ensure proper living conditions for the migrant workers,” Dr. Anbumani said, adding that the civic body’s stance of shifting the blame on the contractor was unacceptable.

The incident implies failure of the city corporation, the PMK leader said, blaming the government’s policy of contract system for undertaking vital jobs to be the root cause. “A proper investigation must be conducted and the wrong-doers must be punished,” Dr. Anbumani demanded.

The “inhuman act” of the city corporation in not providing basic accommodation for the workers is “highly condemnable”, general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam T.T.V. Dhinakaran said. “The State government must provide the workers with proper accommodation and take strict action against the Tiruppur Corporation for its negligent act,” he said in a release.

Commissioner of Tiruppur Corporation Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar said the migrant workers were shifted out to an alternative accommodation by the contractor earlier this week as soon as the video of their living conditions went viral on social media platforms. A team of Corporation officials visited the school, and ascertained shortcoming on the part of the contractor. “We have issued a show cause notice to the contractor,” the Corporation Commissioner confirmed.