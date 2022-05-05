Tiruppur Corpn. receives ₹25 lakh to construct classrooms

Tiruppur Corporation recently received ₹25 lakh from an apparel buying firm to construct classrooms for government schools under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme.

Officials said D-L Incentives, which had been purchasing garments from Tiruppur for the market in the United States for over four decades, volunteered to donate the amount. A representative from the company presented the cheque to Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar and Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati in the presence of Managing Director of Classic Polo T.R. Sivaram.

This fund will be utilised for building 10 additional classrooms for the Government Primary School and Government Middle School in Moscow Nagar, which is in Zone-I of the Corporation, according to the officials.