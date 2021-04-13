Tiruppur Corpn. collects over ₹ 1 lakh as fine in two weeks

The Tiruppur Corporation has collected over ₹ 1 lakh as fine in the past two weeks as part of its punitive measures to enforce the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Sources in the Corporation said three monitoring teams were formed for each of the four Zones to conduct surprise checks every day. On Tuesday, these teams inspected commercial establishments on Perumanallur Road and levied fines for not adhering to the guidelines.

In view of the COVID-19 second wave, the Corporation had ramped up its monitoring in all the 60 wards since April 1, the sources said. Of the total fine amount of ₹ 24 lakh collected since the beginning of the pandemic last year, around ₹ 1.2 lakh was collected in the past two weeks alone, the sources said.

Not wearing masks in public places would attract a fine of ₹ 200 and commercial establishments not ensuring personal distancing norms on their premises would be levied a fine of ₹ 500. Large establishments such as shopping malls that violated the standard operating procedures would be fined ₹ 5,000, the Corporation sources noted.

The district administration would soon form teams comprising officials from the Corporation, Revenue Department and the police to monitor compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, official sources said.