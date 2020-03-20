Tiruppur Corpn. announces shutting of shops

Coimbatore

20 March 2020 00:35 IST

Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar announced on Thursday that commercial establishments, except those which sell essential commodities, would be shut from March 20 in view of the COVID-19 panic.

In a statement, he said that groceries, bakeries, pharmacies, restaurants and vegetable markets would remain open while large-scale commercial establishments, garment shops and jewellery shops would be closed. Action would be taken against defaulters, Mr. Sivakumar warned.

Man held

A man was arrested for damaging the glass panes at the Tiruppur Collectorate on Thursday. The police said K. Ilango (40) entered the premises at around 9.30 a.m. and started hitting the glass panes at the reception with a steel roller chain. He damaged the car of an official and attacked a policewoman from the Armed Reserve. The police arrested him. He was remanded in judicial custody.

