Tiruppur Collector warns private schools against withholding TC, marksheet

‘Refusal of or delay in issuing these documents against the directions of HC’

Tiruppur District Collector S. Vineeth warned private schools of strict action if they did not issue transfer certificate (TC) and marksheet to students, citing pending fees and other issues.

In a statement, he said the district administration and Chief Educational Officer had been repeatedly receiving complaints against some schools.

Refusal of or delay in issuing these documents by private schools was against the directions of the Madras High Court, which recently directed the management of private schools to issue TC to students within a week of receipt of application, and without insisting on payment of the fees due.

Parents of students in Tiruppur district, who had not received the TCs and marksheets a week after applying for these could contact the following authorities of the Department of School Education: Chief Educational Officer: 99653 15628, District Educational Officer - Tiruppur: 94424 26525, District Educational Officer - Dharapuram: 98427 98855, District Educational Officer - Palladam: 94864 11755 and District Educational Officer - Udumalpet: 86678 87400.